Fans celebrated in Paris as Kylian Mbappé scored twice in two minutes in the second half of the final against Argentina.

The goals happened 80 minutes into the game, after Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria scored twice in the first half.

After France regained the ball from Lionel Messi, Mbappé broke free of his marker and shot the ball past Emi Martinez into the back of the net.

With these two goals, Mbappé has also taken the lead in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sign up for our newsletters.