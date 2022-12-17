France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s Argentina

Defending champions France are training ahead the World Cup final match against Messi’s Argentina.

Defenders Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman didn’t take part in Friday’s training session because they had cold-like symptoms.

"I think there is a flu going around, but it's nothing too serious and they will be fine I think for Sunday," said Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani, who scored France's second goal against Morocco.

