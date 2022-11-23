Moment German team cover their mouths in on-pitch World Cup protest

German national football players covered their mouths in protest for a team photo ahead of their World Cup 2022 opener.

This video shows the squad huddled together making the powerful gesture before their match against Japan.

The players also warmed up in training shirts with rainbow-coloured sleeves despite Fifa threats about “political statements.”

In a tweet, the German FA said: “It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case.

That’s why this message is so important to us.”

