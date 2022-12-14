Grant Wahl, renowned US football journalist who passed away while covering World Cup 2022 in Qatar, died due to an aortic aneurysm, his wife has said.

Releasing a statement, Dr Celine Gounder said she wanted to “make sure the conspiracy theories were put to rest” after speculation about her late husband’s death.

“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote in a blog post.

“His death was unrelated to Covid. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”

