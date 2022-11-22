Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clashed over the penalty Argentina were awarded during their opening World Cup 2022 fixture.

The South American team were given a first-half spot kick after Leandro Paredes was pulled to the floor by Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno.

“I don’t think that’s a penalty,” Keane said of the incident at the break, before getting into a heated debate with his fellow ITV pundit.

“This isn’t about our opinion it’s about the laws of the game,” Souness replied, telling Keane that he would “learn” a lot more if he “listened”.

