Jurgen Klopp says it’s “unfair” to expect players to make political statements regarding the 2022 World Cup.

“The decision was made by other people, and if you want to criticise anybody, then criticise the people who made the decision. Not the sport, not the competition, and for sure not the players,” the Liverpool boss said.

Controversy has surrounded the decision for Qatar to hold the competition due to concerns over human rights issues.

However, Klopp insisted it is not right to expect the players to take a stand.

