Fireworks were set off in central London as football fans celebrated Morocco’s victory over Spain in World Cup 2022.

This video shows the “absolute scenes” at Piccadilly Circus on the evening of Tuesday, 6 December.

Morocco beat Spain by 3-0 on penalties, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Qatar tournament for the first time ever.

It was also the Atlas Lions’ first World Cup penalty shootout.

They will face Portugal on Saturday, 10 December.

