Adidas sells out of Messi jerseys after Argentina’s World Cup victory

Adidas has sold out of Lionel Messi jerseys worldwide in the wake of Argentina's win at the World Cup 2022 final.

"We are working to meet the extraordinary demand for jerseys and more stock will be available soon," the sportswear brand said.

The desire to own a Messi shirt has rocketed since he led his side to victory over France on Sunday, 18 December, in Qatar.

Argentina were honoured with a victory parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, with the day declared a bank holiday in celebration of the achievement.

