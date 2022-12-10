Morocco fans go wild as team score first goal against Portugal

Morocco fans went wild as their national team took a shock lead over Portugal in the World Cup 2022 quarter-final.

This video shows the joyous scene in Marrakech as crowds celebrated Youssef En-Nesyri's goal just before half time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off the bench and sent out to the pitch after favourites Portugal fell behind.

The side is already making history as they've never made it to a quarter final before, and are determined to push further.

