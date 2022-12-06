Morocco fans party in London after knocking Spain out of World Cup 2022

Jubilant scenes erupted in London as Morocco soared through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating Spain on penalties on Tuesday, 6 December.

Flares were lit on Edgware Road and supporters climbed the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in Piccadilly Circus to celebrate the Atlas Lions’ achievement.

Tuesday’s result marks the first time the north African team have ever qualified for the last eight of the tournament.

They will next take on Portugal on Saturday, 10 December.

