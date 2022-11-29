England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales match

England's World Cup performance is 'key', Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his side's crucial World Cup 2022 match against Wales this evening, 29 November.

The Three Lions are looking to progress to the knockout phase in Qatar, to end their Group B neighbours’ time in their first tournament since 1958.

"There’s no game where there isn’t pressure on either team and really our performance is the key," Southgate said.

The rivals go head-to-head at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 7pm GMT tonight.

