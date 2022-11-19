Fifa president Gianni Infantino said “today I feel gay” as he condemned Western media for criticism of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The host country has come under fire for its treatment of LGBT+ people and migrant workers who built stadiums for the tournament.

Infantino called out critics for hypocrisy, and compared his own experience of being bullied to the suffering of those under the Qatari regime.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker,” he said.

