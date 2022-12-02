Qatari football programme mocks Germany’s silent protest and their pro-LGBT+ stance

A flagship Qatari football programme has mocked Germany’s silent protest and their pro-LGBT+ stance.

Al Majlis pundits held their hands over their mouths and waved to the camera as Germany was sent home from World Cup 2022.

They were mimicking a powerful gesture made by the German team ahead of their match against Japan, symbolising how they felt “silenced.”

The gesture made in the team photograph sparked outrage in Doha, with some expressing glee that the German’s run for the cup was over.

