Alan Shearer has urged Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to “make a proper statement” and wear the OneLove captain’s armband.

“If I was England captain, if you’re going to make a statement, make a proper statement,” the football legend said.

“Wear it, and if you have to take a yellow card, take a yellow card.”

Shearer made his comments shortly before the English and Welsh Football Associations released a joint statement confirming Kane and Bale will not wear the armband, having been threatened with “sporting” sanctions by Fifa.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.