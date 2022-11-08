World Cup in Qatar 'not safe for someone like me', says openly gay MP

Plymouth’s first-ever openly gay MP has warned that Qatar is not safe for LGBT football fans to travel to for the World Cup.

“I declare interest as a massive gay,” Luke Pollard joked, before seriously adding: “as an England-supporting homosexual, it is not safe for someone like me to watch the World Cup.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour representative then called for an apology for the foreign secretary’s comments which he says “force LGBT people back into the closet.”

James Cleverly had advised LGBT fans to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” during the tournament.

Sign up for our newsletters.