Cristiano Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in on the announcement that Saudi Arabia will host the Fifa World Cup 2034.

The footballer, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, predicted that the tournament in ten years’ time would be the “best-ever.”

Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

Winning the 2034 hosting rights has propelled Saudi Arabian efforts to be seen as a world leader in sport, which its critics say is an attempt to ‘sportswash’ its record on human rights.

A Football Association (FA) statement released just after the award said FA support was granted after assurances were given by its Saudi FA counterparts around human rights.