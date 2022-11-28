What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Every four years the international football competition inspires fanfare, spectacle and even scandal, and it is estimated that over half the global population tuned in for the 2018 championship.

Despite the controversies, it seems that the World Cup as a tournament remains as popular as ever around the globe.

So how was the world’s most popular sporting event started, and how has it changed since?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains the World Cup.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.