WWE stars test their knowledge of the sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

WWE is about to make history in Wales, with the first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 taking place on Saturday night (3 September).

A roster stacked full of superstar talent has already arrived in Cardiff, where British hero Drew McIntyre will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, in the main event at the Principality Stadium.

But before the big night, The Independent decided to test the knowledge of WWE stars on both their own sport and, of course, Wales.

