Drew McIntyre faces Roman Reigns in the biggest match of his career to date, challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff.

On Saturday night (3 September), the Principality Stadium will host WWE’s first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992, and all eyes will be on McIntyre and the main event.

But the Scotsman’s road to Cardiff was far from straightforward.

Speaking to The Independent, McIntyre discusses his whirlwind career, which has seen him fall from the dizziest of heights to below rock bottom, before climbing back up the mountain again.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.