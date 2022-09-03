WWE star Drew McIntyre previews ‘dream come true match’ with Roman Reigns in Cardiff

Drew McIntyre has described his main event match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle as a “dream come true” and has vowed to defend the titles “every 30 days” if he wins them in Cardiff.

The two stars clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night (3 September) with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

It is the first major stadium show WWE has produced in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and McIntyre has described the opportunity as something he has waited his whole life for.

