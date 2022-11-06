Logan Paul pulled out his phone and filmed POV footage as he jumped off the top rope to slam Roman Reigns through a table during his WWE match at Crown Jewel.

The YouTube star turned professional wrestler performed in the main event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As the pair went back and forth, Reigns found himself in a precarious position - draped over the announce table.

Taking his chance, Paul grabbed a phone, shouted “you’re going viral Roman” and dived onto him with device in hand.

