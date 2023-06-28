Exclusive: WWE star Rhea Ripley recalls how Triple H helped save the Judgement Day

Rhea Ripley has recalled how Triple H helped save the Judgement Day, after worrying that the stable wasn’t “going to pull through” soon after it was created.

"He's definitely had a massive impact," Ripley said of Triple H, who currently serves as WWE's chief content officer, during an exclusive interview with The Independent.

"There was a moment where I didn't think the Judgment Day was going to pull through. We had just started. We had just kicked Edge out. I got injured and it wasn't going very well.

"I was very nervous watching from home, watching it all unfold. And I'm like 'What's happening with my boys? Why aren't they out there? Why aren't they beating the hell out of people?'

"But then Triple H stepped in and took it, and it's just been a wild, fun ride since then. He really sees a lot in all of us."

