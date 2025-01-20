WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout

Wrestling duo Pretty Deadly put Alex Pattle through his paces in a workout class showing what it takes to be a WWE wrestler, courtesy of Netflix and WWE.

Through squats, runs and deadlifts, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince explain to Alex the dedication it takes to be a pro wrestler, as well as the different types of workout that help most when you’re in between the ropes and on the canvas.

