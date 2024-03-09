Watch: KSI KO’d by WWE’s Randy Orton after wrestling fans boo Prime announcement

Watch the moment KSI was KO'd by WWE's Randy Orton during Smackdown.

The British YouTuber felt the wrath of Orton on WWE's Friday Night Smackdown after announcing a huge sponsorship agreement with the wrestling circuit alongside his business partner Logan Paul.

Prime, the YouTube stars' beverage brand, will see its logo featured on the centre of a WWE wrestling ring mat, a first for the sports entertainment company.

KSI and Paul were forced to cut their promo short as Dallas fans showered the pairs in boos.

Fans continued booing until Orton chased Paul out of the ring and then did his signature RKO manoeuvre on KSI.