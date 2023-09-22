WWE Friday Night Smackdown switching TV networks in new deal

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown show is returning to USA Network in October 2024.

A new TV deal was announced on Thursday 21 September, the same afternoon that a number of performers were released from their contracts.

WWE and NBCUniversal agreed a five-year domestic media rights partnership “that will bring Friday Night SmackDown back to USA Network” according to a statement.

SmackDown has been airing on Fox in the United States since October 2019.

On Thursday, wrestlers including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Aliyah and Shelton Benjamin were released by WWE.