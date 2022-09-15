Logan Paul has revealed he “just wants to f***ing wrestle” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The YouTuber, who has recently turned his hand to sports entertainment, made the comments after interviewing Reigns on his Impaulsive podcast.

“I can feel the dog coming out of me, when I watch him on TV and in the ring... I just want to f***ing wrestle the guy,” Paul said.

“You see what I did at SummerSlam? Me vs Roman Reigns, that’s my match.”

