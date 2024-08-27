Independent TV
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
WWE has paid tribute to 1990s icon Sid Eudy with an emotional video package.
Eudy - who wrestled under the names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid - died aged 63 after a long battle with cancer, his family announced on Monday 26 August.
His son, Gunnar Eudy, confirmed the news in a Facebook post and described his father as “a man of strength, kindness, and love” who will be “greatly missed”.
Sid rose to fame in the 90s as one of the “most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation” and after his death, WWE wrote that his influence “can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world”.
An emotional video package was also shared on their social media accounts as Monday Night RAW aired.
