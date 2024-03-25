Exclusive: Bayley opens up on coaching ‘stacked’ WWE women’s roster

Bayley has opened up on coaching the “stacked” WWE women’s roster.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of WrestleMania XL, the first-ever women’s grand slam champion praised her colleagues for bringing different styles and mindsets from all over the world to the business.

“It’s a beautiful time to be a woman in this sport,” she said, explaining why she likes to “coach” the division.

“I’m always interested in [watching] the women. Even if there are days I don’t have time to watch RAW or NXT, I record it.

“It goes back to wanting to see the division grow stronger and stronger. I feel like I’m one of those annoying coaches who has to be like ‘What are you doing?’ and make sure everyone is doing their part.”

