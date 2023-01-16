WWE: Vince McMahon facing shareholder lawsuit over his return as executive chairman

Vince McMahon is facing a lawsuit filed by WWE shareholders over his return as executive chairman.

He resigned last July as chairman and CEO amid allegations he paid $12 million to keep sexual harassment accusations quiet.

This report details how the 77-year-old is being sued for allegedly “manhandling the board,” using his voting control to replace three board members with “loyalists.”

It is alleged he then changed the rules of the board for his benefit.

The lawsuit was filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

