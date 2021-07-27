Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall has been accused of “toxic masculinity” after his over-the-top celebrations at the Olympic Games went viral.

Watching in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, he went wild as Ariarne Titmus secured gold in the final of the women’s 400m freestyle, dethroning US favourite Katie Ledecky.

As the result was confirmed Boxall ripped off his mask, started to strut through the spectator’s area and hip-thrust against a transparent barrier in front of him.

His reaction caused a stir on social media, with some American fans accusing him of “vulgar and frankly offensive” behaviour.