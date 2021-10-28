A criminal complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for allegedly groping a victim inside the governor’s mansion while he was in office.

A complaint from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and shared with The Independent alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” while at the governor’s mansion on 7 December, 2020 “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

“Forcible touching” is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in prison, if convicted.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.