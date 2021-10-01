A massive fire fueled by wooden pallets is burning in an industrial area of the Los Angeles suburb of Carson.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that as on 5pm Thursday, there were approximately 115 firefighters "aggressively" battling the blaze and making "good progress". Fire officials confirmed to local news outlets that some of those pallets are packed with a variety of items, including products made with rubbing alcohol and cardboard.

Businesses near the fire were evacuated, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.