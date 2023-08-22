World’s ‘rarest giraffe’ with no spots explores habitat at Tennessee zoo

Footage shows a solid brown baby giraffe a zoo has claimed is the “world’s rarest” exploring her habitat.

The youngster was born on 31 July without the species’ defining spots, Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, said.

“Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet,” the zoo said.

The giraffe, which already stands at 6ft tall at less than a month old, is yet to be named and the zoo are asking for the public to send in suggestions.