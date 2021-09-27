Singer R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges following a six-week trial in a New York courtroom.

The 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faced allegations for two decades but charges were not filed until victims gave TV interviews about the abuse they suffered from him.

Kelly was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, a law that bans interstate sex trafficking. Eleven accusers, nine women and two men took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence. The US singer now faces decades behind bars. He will be sentenced on May 4.