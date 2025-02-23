Zelensky says he is not offended by Trump calling him a dictator

Zelensky told a forum on Sunday (23 February), that he wasn’t offended by President Trump’s remark calling him a “dictator.”

Trump had accused Zelensky of being a dictator and warned he needed to act quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country.

Laughing, Zelensky responded, “If I were a dictator, I’d be offended. But I take it. Well, okay, good.”

He emphasized that he was elected legally with 73% of the vote and that elections would resume after martial law. “I will not allow Putin, or anyone, to have power over Ukraine,” he said, stressing the importance of public opinion while prioritizing Ukraine’s sovereignty.