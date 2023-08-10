- SOFTWARE
- BEST VPN
- VPN REVIEWS
- BEST FREE VPN
- VPN/TECH STATS
- HOME
- SOLAR PANELS
- WINDOWS
- HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS
- BOILERS
- HEALTH
- INSURANCE
If you’re planning to get a conservatory built as a visually aesthetic and functional extension of your house, you’ll have to decide between a variety of types and styles. When choosing a conservatory, it’s imperative that you first understand and consider the stylistic and functional differences between conservatories because there are tons of varieties, and choosing one can be confusing if you don’t know what you’re doing.
For instance, understanding the differences between lean-to, veranda-style and Victorian conservatories can be quite tricky, which may make it harder for you to choose the perfect build. In light of this, we dive into the types of conservatories available in the UK, along with the types of materials and frames you should consider. Let’s get to it.
A conservatory, also known as a solarium, is a room that’s designed to connect your interior with your exterior. The glass structure floods your interior with natural light while keeping you safe from adverse weather.
In terms of simplicity (in both functionality and design), lean-to-conservatories are an excellent option. They’re affordable to build and can be a great way to add a little space to your home. Lean-to options are considerably flatter in design and have slanted roofs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple and flexible design (easily accommodates different styles and types of homes)
|Very difficult to accessorise the roof, as it's too high
|Very minimalistic yet modern design
|Helps increase your floor space
Modern conservatories boast a sleeker and more contemporary design with a slightly understated build compared to your average conservatory. Modern conservatories have minimalistic features and large glass-panelled frames for more natural light.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for extending your living space
|No noise dampening
|Offers good value for money
|Can be chilly in winter
|Helps propel property value
Victorian conservatories have a bay front, a steep roof design and intricate ridges. Modern Victorian frames are manufactured with a variety of durable materials, such as aluminium and uPVC.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very classy aesthetics (blends a combination of the Victorian-era style with a modern design)
|Not enough roof space (may adversely impact tall plants)
|Beautiful views of the outdoors (thanks to a bay front design)
|Not enough floor space (you won't be able to accommodate certain furniture items, such as corner sofas)
In terms of structure and design, Edwardian conservatories are similar to Victorian conservatories. The only difference is that an Edwardian style comprises a less ornate design, as it features more subdued lines. One of the best things about this type of conservatory is that it helps increase your floor space thanks to its rectangular design.
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides a more open floor plan
|Very simple design (lacks ornate detailing)
|Great for increasing the amount of natural light in your home
|Great design versatility
Elizabethan conservatories are easily identified by their classic rectangular structures and three-sided roofs. The design is likened to that of early Elizabethan architecture. These conservatories have very bold and clean lines, maximising their beauty and elegance.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can maximise the visual look of any modern home
|You will need to tint the windows to lower internal temperatures
|Very sleek and classy design
|Very roomy (you can easily place large furniture pieces, such as corner sofas)
|Very advantageous for individuals with mobility issues
Tiled roof conservatories are primarily designed with insulated roofs and can be very energy efficient, potentially helping you reduce your energy bills. In addition, the roof is a bit thicker compared to other conservatories, which helps provide more noise dampening from heavy rainfall, hailstorms and other things that contribute to noise pollution.
|Pros
|Cons
|Helps boost your comfort (perfect for all seasons)
|The structure may require additional components such as rafters
|Energy efficient (retains a lot of heat thanks to roof insulation)
|Solid roof designs aren't that appealing compared to glass ceilings
|May reduce your energy bills
|May require a building permit
|Provides good noise dampening compared to a polycarbonate roof design
|A solid roof will block natural light
|Offers more design versatility (you can select different types of tiles in line with your exterior)
|Can be expensive compared to roofs made with polycarbonate
|Easy to maintain (won't show a lot of dirt and grime compared to a glass roof)
Regency or gable conservatories have ridged roofs, which connect with the gable end of the structure. This produces sleeker lines that complement modern home designs. In addition, the roof of a gable conservatory is an extension of the roof of your home, providing two sloped lines that join in the middle.
|Pros
|Cons
|Helps makes your house look bigger
|May increase your internal temperature
|Great for flooding your interior with natural light
|Provides a high degree of aesthetic elegance
|Helps propel property value
|Perfect for contemporary house designs
Veranda conservatories can be an excellent way to increase the natural light in your home. One of the benefits of veranda conservatories is that you can relax in your garden while being completely shielded from the elements. Plus, you can complement your veranda conservatory by adding bifold doors or sliding doors.
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers excellent views of the outdoors
|Doesn't offer a lot of versatility in terms of design
|Great for families
|Provides a bigger space to enjoy the outdoors
|Maximises natural light
|Offers customisation options
Self-cleaning glass is manufactured with a photocatalytic coating that’s thinly spread over the glass. This helps transform the harsh rays of the sun into a cleaning agent, loosening and wilting organic dirt. This process is known as the photocatalytic effect.
Glass with a low thermal value is designed to trap heat, increasing your internal temperature. This can be perfect for cold weather and will help keep your energy bills down. Low-E glass is made with a special coating that keeps the heat inside your home.
Laminated glass is designed to withstand a tremendous amount of force and isn’t easy to break. In addition, laminated glass is manufactured to crack instead of break into small pieces when enough force is applied. This is why windscreens are made with this material. One drawback of laminated glass is that it’s difficult to break in case of emergencies such as a fire, but it’s highly advantageous if security is a big concern for you.
Modern conservatories and orangeries don’t have any significant differences. The only difference between the two is generally in how their roofs are constructed. Orangeries are typically structured to resemble a conventional single-story extension.
They have what’s known as a lantern roof: a glass roof which lets in lots of natural light. On the other hand, conservatory roofs come in a variety of materials, ranging from glass to polycarbonate, and are typically designed for visual elegance and functionality. In addition, conservatories don’t need a lot of brickwork to maintain their structural integrity. Orangeries, however, require bigger walls and pillars to support their weight.
Contrary to popular belief, summer isn’t necessarily the best time to have a conservatory built. Keep in mind that modern conservatories are designed to be enjoyed in all seasons because you can opt for a variety of durable and thermal-efficient materials. Conservatories are a perfect way to increase floor space in your home and enjoy the serene outdoors without being bothered by the elements. However, there are some important factors that you should consider when planning to get a conservatory, such as:
Conservatories can be a fruitful investment not just in terms of expanding your floor plan but also in boosting the value of your property. This is why it’s imperative that you don’t compromise quality over affordability. Remember, a budget-friendly option may not necessarily be a better option. Always go for quality companies that have the resources and specialists required to provide you with the best designs and materials.
On average, conservatory specialists offer a minimum warranty of 10 years. Make sure you get a transferrable warranty in case you decide to sell your house.
Proper positioning and installation are some of the most important aspects of getting a conservatory. For instance, if you plan on setting up a north-facing conservatory, you’ll have to contend with colder weather. You’ll also need to consider opting for a heating system. On the hand, if you wish to set up a south-facing conservatory, you’ll have to worry about hotter temperatures. This means you’ll need to consider installing tinted windows, blinds and a ventilation system.
Glass roofs can offer a high degree of versatility in terms of styles and shapes. For instance, you can get bigger (atrium-style) frames for the roof or go for a sleek aesthetic. Glass roofs offer very elegant visuals and are perfect for letting in natural light. Moreover, modern conservatories feature aluminium frames, which make the structure more durable and versatile, making it an excellent option for UK weather.
Hybrid solid roofs are basically an extension of your home’s roof. They’re designed to retain the look and feel of a modern conservatory by enhancing the flow of natural light through glass panels installed on the roof. One of the biggest advantages of a hybrid solid conservatory roof is that it offers more thermal efficiency, transferring and retaining external heat inside your house. This means it’s perfect for all seasons.
Polycarbonate conservatory roof manufacturing involves embedding multiple layers of polycarbonate plastic, which trap warm air between the layers. One of the benefits of this material is that it doesn’t weigh as much as glass panels do, which means you won’t need to install a structurally reinforced frame. It’s an affordable yet lightweight option.
How often you replace your conservatory roof depends on the types of materials used and whether you adequately maintain it. For example, roofs built with polycarbonate sheets will last anywhere from 17-20 years. However, after 10 years, a polycarbonate conservatory roof will start giving you problems in terms of thermal efficiency. So, don’t wait 20 years to replace the roof – do it sooner.
Similarly, glass conservatory roofs with aluminium or uPVC frames offer excellent resilience and durability and can last for 20 years on average. What’s great about glass roofs is that if you maintain them, they may last considerably longer. As for the cost of replacing your conservatory roof, you can expect to shell out anywhere from £6,300 (on the low end) to £22,500 (on the higher end).