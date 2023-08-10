If you’re planning to get a conservatory built as a visually aesthetic and functional extension of your house, you’ll have to decide between a variety of types and styles. When choosing a conservatory, it’s imperative that you first understand and consider the stylistic and functional differences between conservatories because there are tons of varieties, and choosing one can be confusing if you don’t know what you’re doing.

For instance, understanding the differences between lean-to, veranda-style and Victorian conservatories can be quite tricky, which may make it harder for you to choose the perfect build. In light of this, we dive into the types of conservatories available in the UK, along with the types of materials and frames you should consider. Let’s get to it.

What is a conservatory?

A conservatory, also known as a solarium, is a room that’s designed to connect your interior with your exterior. The glass structure floods your interior with natural light while keeping you safe from adverse weather.