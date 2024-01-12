Menu Close

What is the cost of double glazing a two-bed house?

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated January 12, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to double glaze a two-bed house in the UK?
  • What window styles should be chosen for a two-bed house?
  • What is the best window frame material for double glazing a two-bedroom house?
  • Frequently asked questions about double glazing a two-bedroom house

Double glazed windows should be a key consideration for homeowners looking to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. The size of the house, frame material and window style can all influence the budget. Typically, a larger house has more windows, leading to a more substantial investment, while the average cost of double glazing a two-bedroom home is around £3,531 for uPVC casement windows. 

Our experts explain the costs for the various styles and frame materials, allowing you to make the right decision for your wallet and home. 

How much does it cost to double glaze a two-bed house in the UK?

The cost of double glazing a two-bedroom house in the UK varies based on several factors. These include house type, the number of windows, frame materials and design, and installation complexities. 

The choice of window frame materials is a significant factor. uPVC is the most cost-effective option, offering good thermal efficiency and minimal maintenance. Aluminium frames are known for their strength and durability but are more expensive than uPVC. They offer a sleek, modern look. Timber frames provide a traditional aesthetic but require more maintenance and are generally more expensive than uPVC and aluminium. 

Styles, too, impact the overall price, with simple casement windows being the cheapest option. Multi-panelled bow or bay designs are more expensive and involve a more complex installation process. 

To get the best deal, comparing quotes from multiple installers is advisable. This can help you find the most competitive prices and services that match your needs. 

Typically, a two-bed property has fewer windows than a three-bed home, and therefore the average cost is less – between £3,162 and £3,900 for uPVC. This smaller investment may allow you to consider higher quality frames, more expensive materials, or triple glazed windows instead of double. 

Two-bed semi-detached cost

Two-bedroom semi-detached homes will often have large front windows on the ground and first floors. (Abode)

A two-bedroom semi-detached house is a residential property that shares one common wall with an adjacent house, forming a pair of homes joined at the side. This architectural style is common in the UK.

These houses are popular among small families, couples, and first-time homeowners due to their balance of privacy and affordability. The shared wall, called a ‘party wall’, can make semi-detached houses more energy-efficient and affordable than detached homes, as less external wall area is exposed to the outside environment.

A typical two-bedroom semi-detached house usually includes windows in the following areas:

  • Each of the two bedrooms (commonly one window per room)
  • The living room (one or possibly two windows)
  • The kitchen (one window)
  • The bathroom (often one smaller window)
  • Any additional rooms, such as a study or dining room, may have one window each

On average, a two-bedroom semi-detached house might have around five to seven windows, although this number can vary based on the specific design and layout of the house. Some homes may have bay windows, while a conservatory or extension can also increase the number of windows.

uPVCAluminiumWood
£2,635 - £3,250£5,270 - £6,500£7,905 - £9,750

Two-bed terraced house cost

End of terrace houses sometimes have extra windows on the side, which will increase the overall cost of the quote. (Abode)

A two-bedroom terraced house is part of a row of identical or mirror-image houses sharing side walls and are common in urban areas. Due to their design, terraced houses often have a smaller footprint than semi-detached or detached homes, making them more affordable homeownership options in densely populated areas. Their efficient use of space makes them ideal for smaller families, couples, or single occupants. 

They are known for their community feel, given the proximity of neighbours, but this can also mean less privacy and more noise transmission between homes. The shared walls on both sides of a terraced house generally make them more energy-efficient, as less external wall area is exposed to the outside.

Generally, a two-bedroom terraced house will have at least one window at the front and one at the back on each floor, totalling a minimum of four main windows. The front windows are often bay or bow designs, which can increase the overall cost. 

  • Each of the two bedrooms (commonly one window per room)
  • The living room (one or possibly two windows)
  • The kitchen (one small window)
  • The bathroom (often one smaller window)
  • End-of-terrace may have windows on the side wall
uPVCAluminiumWood
£3,162 - £3,900£6,324 - £7,800£9,486 - £11,700

Two-bed detached house cost

Small detached bungalows often have large windows at the front and back, but won’t need scaffolding to install the new windows, which will limit extra costs. (Adobe)

A detached house stands alone, without sharing any walls with neighbouring buildings. This type of property offers enhanced privacy, reduced noise transmission and more freedom in terms of renovation and expansion.

These houses are popular among families and individuals who value privacy and space. However, they can be more expensive than semi-detached or terraced houses in terms of purchase price and maintenance costs, as they often offer more space and land.

The detached nature of these houses allows for windows on all sides, providing ample natural light and better ventilation. On average, two-bedroom detached properties have a larger number of windows compared to semi-detached or terraced houses. 

  • Each of the two bedrooms (typically one to two windows per room)
  • The living room (one or possibly two windows)
  • The kitchen (at least one window)
  • The bathroom (often one smaller window)
  • Any additional rooms, such as a study or dining room may have one window each
uPVCAluminiumWood
£3,689 - £4,550£7,378 - £9,100£11,067 - £13,650

What window styles should be chosen for a two-bed house?

When choosing window styles for a two-bedroom house, it’s essential to consider the architectural style and era of the house, as well as functional and aesthetic preferences. 

Casement windows

Casement windows are characterised by their hinged design. The hinges are typically mounted on one side, allowing the window to open outward like a door, either to the left or right. They are available in various styles and materials, fitting well with modern and traditional architectural designs. 

Bay windows

Bay windows project outward from the main walls of a house, forming a bay in the room. They are an excellent choice for Victorian and Edwardian terraced two-bedroom homes, as they add a distinctive architectural feature and increase the natural light and perceived space in a room. Bay windows are also popular in modern homes for their aesthetic appeal and panoramic views. 

Sash windows

Sash windows are characterised by their unique sliding mechanism, with panels that move vertically or horizontally. They are particularly well-suited to period properties, especially Georgian, Victorian, and Edwardian homes, where they maintain the historical integrity of the architecture. Sash windows offer a classic and elegant look, making them ideal for adding character to a home. Their design allows for efficient ventilation and comes in various styles, including single-hung and double-hung options.

What is the best window frame material for double glazing a two-bedroom house?

When selecting the best window frame material for double glazing in a two-bedroom house, several options are available, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

uPVC windows

uPVC window frames are made from unplasticised polyvinyl chloride, a durable plastic commonly used in construction. They are known for their strength, being resistant to weathering and not prone to rot, rust, or warp over time. Unlike wooden frames, uPVC frames require minimal maintenance, needing only occasional cleaning with soap and water. They are also efficient insulators, helping to keep heat in during the winter and out during the summer, which can lead to energy savings. Additionally, uPVC window frames offer good sound insulation, are cost-effective, and can be recycled, making them an environmentally friendly option. They are available in various colours and finishes, including ones that mimic wood grain, allowing for aesthetic flexibility in building design.

Aluminium windows

A popular choice for residential and commercial buildings, aluminium frames stand out for their durability and resistance to elements like rust and corrosion, making them a long-lasting option. The slim profiles and low maintenance requirements are key features – the occasional wipe-over will keep them looking good. 

Aluminium frames are also known for their versatility in design and colour, easily customisable to suit various architectural styles. While they are generally more expensive than uPVC frames, their durability and longevity can make them a cost-effective choice in the long term. However, it’s worth noting that they are less efficient than uPVC in thermal insulation, although advancements in thermal breaks and double glazing have significantly improved their energy efficiency. 

Timber windows

Timber window frames are highly valued for their classic, characterful aesthetic, seamlessly fitting into traditional and contemporary architecture. Timber has natural insulation properties and provides excellent thermal and sound insulation.

However, wood can be susceptible to weathering, rot, and insect damage, so it requires regular treatment, painting, or varnishing to maintain its appearance and durability. This makes them more high-maintenance compared to uPVC or aluminium.

Environmentally, timber frames can be a sustainable choice if the wood is sourced from responsibly managed forests. They are also biodegradable and have a lower environmental impact in production and disposal.

Despite the maintenance involved, many people choose timber window frames for their natural beauty and the warm, inviting ambience they lend to a home. They can also add value to a property due to their classic appearance and the quality they represent.

MaterialCasementSashBay/Bow
uPVCFrom £527From £1,100From £1,700
AluminiumFrom £1,054N/AFrom £3,400
TimberFrom £1,581From £3,300From £5,100

Frequently asked questions about double glazing a two-bedroom house

