When selecting the best window frame material for double glazing in a two-bedroom house, several options are available, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

uPVC windows

uPVC window frames are made from unplasticised polyvinyl chloride, a durable plastic commonly used in construction. They are known for their strength, being resistant to weathering and not prone to rot, rust, or warp over time. Unlike wooden frames, uPVC frames require minimal maintenance, needing only occasional cleaning with soap and water. They are also efficient insulators, helping to keep heat in during the winter and out during the summer, which can lead to energy savings. Additionally, uPVC window frames offer good sound insulation, are cost-effective, and can be recycled, making them an environmentally friendly option. They are available in various colours and finishes, including ones that mimic wood grain, allowing for aesthetic flexibility in building design.

Aluminium windows

A popular choice for residential and commercial buildings, aluminium frames stand out for their durability and resistance to elements like rust and corrosion, making them a long-lasting option. The slim profiles and low maintenance requirements are key features – the occasional wipe-over will keep them looking good.

Aluminium frames are also known for their versatility in design and colour, easily customisable to suit various architectural styles. While they are generally more expensive than uPVC frames, their durability and longevity can make them a cost-effective choice in the long term. However, it’s worth noting that they are less efficient than uPVC in thermal insulation, although advancements in thermal breaks and double glazing have significantly improved their energy efficiency.

Timber windows

Timber window frames are highly valued for their classic, characterful aesthetic, seamlessly fitting into traditional and contemporary architecture. Timber has natural insulation properties and provides excellent thermal and sound insulation.

However, wood can be susceptible to weathering, rot, and insect damage, so it requires regular treatment, painting, or varnishing to maintain its appearance and durability. This makes them more high-maintenance compared to uPVC or aluminium.

Environmentally, timber frames can be a sustainable choice if the wood is sourced from responsibly managed forests. They are also biodegradable and have a lower environmental impact in production and disposal.

Despite the maintenance involved, many people choose timber window frames for their natural beauty and the warm, inviting ambience they lend to a home. They can also add value to a property due to their classic appearance and the quality they represent.