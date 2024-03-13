Integral blinds for windows

An integral blind is fitted between the glass panes of a double or triple-glazed window during the manufacturing process. As the blind fits the exact dimensions of the frame, there are no unsightly gaps or light leakage around the edges. Its operating components are also securely sealed within the window frame to give it a streamlined, contemporary appearance.

Despite being out of reach, the tilting, lifting and lowering movements of an integral blind are easy to operate with a simple sliding switch, handy remote control or automated hub. Having the internal operating system controlled in this manner, rather than with an easy-to-tangle external cord, also helps extend the blind’s lifespan by protecting it from damage caused by uneven raising and lowering.

Choosing windows with built-in blinds also eliminates the need for any additional window treatment you might normally add for privacy or security but still gives you complete control over the amount of natural light coming into your room. And, as the blinds are also conveniently sealed within a hygienic, dust and dirt-free environment, you won’t need to clean them.

When it comes to the actual appearance of integrated blinds, there are fewer colour options available than if you were to choose an externally fitted blind, as they’re designed to endure for the window’s lifetime. Colourful options are available, but blinds inside windows tend to be available in plain, neutral colours that can blend into any interior design scheme.

The style of blind, however, is limited to a Venetian or pleated style. A Venetian integral blind is typically made from thin, horizontal hanging strips of wood or aluminium that can be simultaneously tilted once fully or partially opened. Pleated integral blinds are made by folding stiffened polyester fabric into a slim horizontal concertina that can be opened and closed according to your needs.