Integral blinds for windows

Choosing double- or triple-glazed windows with built-in blinds has many advantages. Let’s start with the safety aspect. With cordless operation and all blind components safely out of reach, integral window blinds pose less risk to their users and curious children than standard pull-cord blinds when correctly installed.
Because of their unfussy streamlined design, windows with integrated blinds have a modern yet timeless appearance that makes them particularly well suited to contemporary-styled homes, rental properties and rooms that frequently need shade from direct sunlight, such as rear extensions, conservatories and orangeries.
Having remotely operated blinds concealed within your window frame also allows you to place furniture beneath your window and fully utilise wall space that would otherwise be needed to draw back your curtains. They also allow you to decorate your windowsills as you wish, as you don’t have to worry about your blinds flapping in the wind and making your treasured mementoes fall off. They’re great for when space is at a premium.
The combination of drawn integrated blinds and double glazing can also help make your home more energy efficient and, therefore, cheaper to run, as the harmless inert gas trapped between the glass layers helps keep heat inside your home in the winter and prevent the entry of heat in the summer.
When combined with an integral black-out blind, this window design is a great choice for bedrooms. As each internal blind is perfectly sized and fitted to the exact measurements of its window frame, you won’t have to worry about early morning sunlight creeping around the edges of your blinds to disturb your sleep – unless, of course, you choose to automate the opening of your blind a little earlier than your alarm to help you wake naturally.
They’re also a good choice for bathrooms and kitchens, as the sealed window unit protects the integral blind from damage that would otherwise occur in this type of room because of a lack of airflow, moisture in the air or the presence of heat. As the blinds are concealed behind glass, they’re also hygienic, which means you’ll never have to clean mouldy bathroom blinds or greasy kitchen slats again.