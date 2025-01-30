Transfer news LIVE! Aston Villa's Watkins stance revealed, Arsenal's £60m striker deal, Tel fee agreed
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.
The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected just hours before Villa’s Champions League match against Celtic, where Watkins scored and then missed a bizarre penalty, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran is set to undergo a medical with Saudi club Al-Nassr ahead of a £64m move, which may end Arsenal’s hopes.
Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave, but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should Arsenal not manage to secure either Watkins or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while the Gunners lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.
Manchester United are also closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho possibly on the way out Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.
Van Dijk on 'world class' Gravenberch
Virgil van Dijk praised the form of teammate Ryan Gravenberch after the latter made himself a key figure under Arne Slot after starting all 22 league games this season.
“Last year he didn’t play as much but we all saw his quality and it was key to keep his head down and work his socks off," Van Dijk said.
“This year he has got the trust and the confidence. He can show his quality week in, week out and every few days. I am very impressed with him. Not only on the pitch but outside the pitch as well.
“He is still a young boy but he is growing into a man. The way you approach the game on and off the pitch is very key to be a world-class player.
“The consistency he is showing, he is a world-class player and he can only get better as well. He learns from difficult moments in games. He has been almost flawless this season. I am proud of him. He is vital for us.”
Adeyemi in talks with Napoli?
News broke over the last couple of days that Napoli have entered talks with Karim Adeyemi as the club keep tabs on alternatives to Alejandro Garnacho.
Patrick Berger of Sky DE reports that Napoli are willing to pay an overall package of €52.5m, while other reports state that the club are still in talks with Man Utd over Garnacho.
Celtic hope to seal deal to re-sign Kieran Tierney
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says a move for Arsenal's Kieran Tierney will "definitely happen" in the summer but he is trying to bring him in before next week's transfer window shuts.
Tierney has been in talks over a pre-contract agreement ahead of an emotional return to Celtic Park on a free transfer at the end of the season.
But, with loanee Alex Valle back at parent club Barcelona, Rodgers would like the left-back to return north of the border before next week's transfer deadline.
"He's still, at this moment, an Arsenal player," the former Liverpool and Leicester boss said ahead of Celtic's final Champions League league phase game at Aston Villa.
"I think we're agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.
"I think that, like I said, we prepared that for the summer. I don't want to speak too much on it with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us.
"But if we were able to do it, of course, we would like to do that, but that's out of our control at this moment in time."
Rodgers confirmed Valle would not play for the Hoops again after his loan ended.
Why Man Utd hold Mathys Tel advantage in transfer race with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham
Manchester United are aiming to sell Alejandro Garnacho and bring in Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on loan in what could end up a frantic final weekend of the transfer window.
While Garnacho's destination is still to be determined, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli, Tel is understood to favour Old Trafford out of a range of potential options that includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Tel is open to joining United due to the prospect of being an immediate starter at Old Trafford, while Alejandro Garnacho is set to depart before the deadline
Manchester United close in on Arsenal youngster
Ayden Heaven looks set to switch London for Old Trafford.
Widespread reports indicate that the 18-year-old defender is bound for Manchester United with his route into the Arsenal first-team picture blocked.
A signing for the future? Or can Heaven provide Ruben Amorim with a more immediate option with a couple of key defensive injuries in his squad?
Emery reveals Watkins stance
Speaking ahead of Villa’s Champions League match with Celtic on Wednesday, Unai Emery said: “I don’t want [to sell]. It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.”
He added: “Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”
Arsenal's Watkins bid revealed
The Times are reporting new information concerning Arsenal’s bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.
The Gunners formally put in a bid worth £40m which was rejected and the north London side were told £60m could be enough to secure the 29-yeard-old forward.
Villa need to sell players to remain within the boundaries of Profit & Sustainability rules which is why Arsenal are suddenly interested in Watkins.
However, the midlands club have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr to sell them Jhon Duran for £64m.
It seems unlikey that Villa would let both of their key forwards leave in the same mid-season window so Arsenal may be out of luck.
Tottenham 'open talks' with Bayern over Mathys tel
Tottenham have opened talks with Bayern Munich over signing Mathys Tel, report Sky Sports in Germany.
Aston Villa have also joined the race for the 19-year-old, adding to competition from Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea.
Ange Postecoglou was asked about new signings yesterday and said “opportunities were being explored”.
"Traditionally, the last few days of any window tend to be pretty frenetic. I expect us to be involved in that,” he said.
Malacia could be sent out on loan
Tyrell Malacia could go out on loan during this window if Manchester United can get a move for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu over the line.
There are a number of clubs interested in Malacia but no move can happen until United have a replacement in situ.
Sky Sports News says Lecce's preference is to keep Dorgu.
United did launch a bid of £25.4m + £4.2m (€30m + €5m) for the defender, but Lecce want a something closer to £38m (€45m).
Jordan Henderson set for Monaco move
Jordan Henderson is poised to join Monaco and end his spell at Ajax.
The former Liverpool midfielder left Anfield for Saudi Arabia and Al-Ettifaq before cutting short his move to join the Dutch giants in January last year.
But now Fabrizio Romano reports the former England midfielder will start a new challenge in France.
