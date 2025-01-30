Transfer news LIVE! Aston Villa's Watkins stance revealed, Arsenal's £60m striker deal, Tel fee agreed

✕ Close 'Watkins is our striker' - Emery reacts to Villa's evening of transfer speculation

Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected just hours before Villa’s Champions League match against Celtic, where Watkins scored and then missed a bizarre penalty, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran is set to undergo a medical with Saudi club Al-Nassr ahead of a £64m move, which may end Arsenal’s hopes.

Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave, but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should Arsenal not manage to secure either Watkins or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while the Gunners lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.

Manchester United are also closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho possibly on the way out Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below