Transfer news LIVE! Rashford close to Man Utd exit, Chilwell leaving Chelsea, Arsenal hit by striker blow

Aston Villa are closing in on a loan move for Marcus Rashford and The Independent understands talks are “progressing” with Manchester United to secure a deal. Arsenal target Ollie Watkins is meanwhile “happy to stay” at Villa after Jhon Duran was sold to Saudi club Al-Nassr in a £64m deal before the transfer deadline.

Elsewhere, Mathys Tel is now expected to stay at Bayern Munich. Tottenham had agreed a £50m deal but Tel is reported to have rejected the move, while Arsenal and Manchester United had both been interested in the teenager. The Gunners have been hit with another blow as Matheus Cunha has committed to signing a new contract with Wolves. The forward, another Arsenal target, will not be moving in this window.

Finally, Spurs are now interested in Alejandro Garnacho despite United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger.

