An ‘indestructible’ black box will be built in 2022 to hold the world accountable for the Earth’s future, by recording humanity’s handling of the climate change crisis.

The ‘Earth’s Black Box’ will be a self-powered data storage device to be built in the remote west coast of Tasmania and was first conceptualised by a creative agency in Australia.

University of Tasmania has come on board to collaborate on the project which was inspired by an aeroplane’s flight recorder.

The project comes after U.N. climate talks in Glasgow ended in November with a deal that kept alive hopes of capping global warming at 1.5 Celsius.

