David Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop28

David Cameron has claimed the UK is “absolutely a leader in climate change” as he defended Britain’s “unbelievably strong” record.

The foreign secretary was questioned by Sky News as he attended the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

“We have got an unbelievably strong record... we have cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent, that’s faster than any major country,” Lord Cameron said, when asked if the UK “has our work cut out to re-establish our reputation as a leader”.

“If you look at what we have committed to, we are absolutely a leader on climate change.”