Design for ‘game-changing’ 100 per cent electric ‘flying ferry’ unveiled

A maritime design company has revealed design plans for a new zero-emission electric “flying” ferry that will begin a pilot service between Belfast and Bangor.

Designed by Artemis Technologies, the EF-24 Passenger vessel uses cutting-edge hydrofoil technology to sail above the waves.

The company has described the design as a "game changer," as raising the hull above the water cuts drag with estimated fuel cost savings of up to 85 per cent compared to diesel-powered vessels.

The pilot service will begin between the two cities in 2024.

