Bordeaux forest fire leaves land charred after burning more than 1000 hectares

Forest fires in Bordeaux have left a mass of land charred after burning more than 1000 hectares in the southwest of France.

Jean-Luc Gleyze, president of the Department of Gironde, has shared aerial footage of the devastation, where smoke continued to rise as aircraft dropped water on the flames on Wednesday (13 July).

The biggest of the two fires is around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, where roads have been closed and 500 residents evacuated.

France - like the rest of Europe - is suffering from a second heatwave in as many months.

