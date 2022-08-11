Emergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuated

Emergency services have been tackling wildfires in France’s Gironde region, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

At least 10,000 locals have been forced to leave their homes amid the country’s worst drought on record.

Fires have burned at least 57,200 hectares (141,344 acres) in France in 2022.

This footage shows a helicopter extinguishing a wildfire as huge plumes of smoke billow into the sky, and apocalyptic scenes of a blaze in Hostens, where police have been door to door informing residents to evacuate.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.