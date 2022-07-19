Firefighters continued to battle raging wildfires in the southwest of France on Monday (July 18), with flames having now ravaged over 14,000 hectares (34,595 acres) in the region.

As the fight against the blazes rages on, some firefighters said they could feel the fatigue set in.

“We respond to various interventions, this causes fatigue among the firefighters,” captain Marion Guerive said.

“We try to take advantage of the short pauses given to us to get some rest, but as soon as we’re needed, we get back into the scene.”

