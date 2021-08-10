Russia has sent firefighting aircraft to Greece to help put out blazes in the region.

Two plans and two helicopters have been flown over to tackle the wildfires on the island of Evia, one of the worst-affected areas.

As the fires continue to burn and public anger begins to build, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologised for failures in tackling what he described as a “natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions”.

“We may have done what was humanly possible, but in many cases it was not enough,” he said.