Independent TV
Showing now | Climate
01:20
Hurricane Larry: Canada suffers blistering winds and landfall
Video footage shows Hurricane Larry causing blistering winds which led to landfall in Canada, as the category 1 hurricane hit Newfoundland in the past midnight on Saturday, September 11.
The hurricane hammered the eastern side of Newfoundland island with ferocious 130 km/h winds with power outages being reported across the island including St. John's, Mount Pearl, Whitbourne, and the Burin Peninsula.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the City of St. John’s were asking the public to remain off the roads to minimize any risk to public safety due to downed power lines and debris.
Up next
02:29
Sudan's floods leave villages destroyed, thousands displaced
00:09
Huge meteor passing over Canada caught on doorbell camera
00:16
Firefighters fight to contain raging Costa del Sol blaze
00:20
Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25
07:19
Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio
Live
Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
00:27
Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
00:39
Crowd break cat's terrifying fall from stadium upper deck with American flag
02:04
Taliban ban women from studying with men
00:39
Rudy Giuliani impersonates the Queen at 9/11 memorial dinner
00:20
Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25
00:22
Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win
00:53
Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained
00:34
Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball
00:36
‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return
00:35
Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win
00:26
9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
00:52
Kamala Harris: ‘We must look to the future’, says VP marking 20 years since 9/11
00:57
9/11 memorial: Bruce Springsteen performs at Ground Zero
09:14
20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11
01:06
9/11 memorial: Presidents Biden, Obama and Clinton arrive at Ground Zero
00:36
George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
02:44
Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
00:32
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match
00:23
Moment US flag is unfurled at Pentagon to mark 9/11 anniversary
01:36
Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says
00:53
Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final
01:05
9/11: Joe Biden calls for unity on 20th anniversary of attacks
03:37
9/11: What bystanders saw
01:14
Woman throws chair at council meeting over planning dispute
00:27
Jacinda Ardern advises against patients and hospital visitors having sex
01:21
'You bloody fool': Duck imitates human speech
01:40
Kate Garraway gives emotional speech after NTA win
00:52
Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic
01:59
Kim Leadbeater pays tribute to sister Jo Cox in maiden Commons speech
00:33
Police officer borrows cyclist’s ride to arrest suspected wife-beater
00:53
Helen Whately ‘doesn’t know’ if Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent
00:50
Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier
00:58
Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons
00:23
Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas
00:47
Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base
00:37
Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast
00:56
'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks
00:23
Thieves break out in dance mid-robbery before fleeing with over £1k worth of of goods
00:57
Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early
00:32
Merseyside police officer assaults 10-year-old autistic boy in school hallway
00:27
Geronimo the alpaca’s ‘legacy will live on for all animals’, says owner
01:23
Disturbing moment pack of dogs tear fox cub to pieces on Warwickshire hunt
00:23
Leopard comes face to face with cat after both fall down well
00:42
Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast
01:30
Matt Hancock heckled as he praises Boris Johnson for social care reform
00:45
Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early
00:43
Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park
00:38
Tesla camera catches man faking being reversed into
00:51
Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse
01:11
Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment
00:24
Massive queues at London Luton airport amid huge delays
00:21
Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak
00:31
College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’
00:54
Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India
00:52
NYPD try to rescue family including two-year-old from flooded basement
01:21
US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat
00:33
Sarah Harding's Popstars audition video resurfaces
03:53
Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead
00:57
Police form cordon around anti-vaccine protesters in London
00:37
Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding
01:45
British commander describes 'desperate' scenes faced by troops in Kabul
02:25
Anti-vaccine protesters attack police outside London tube station
01:05
Man 'grinds on woman's leg' as he steals her £9,000 Rolex
00:45
Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration
00:39
Bird perfectly mimics crying baby
00:29
Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city
00:51
Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother
01:32
At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east
01:06
Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car
02:13
Godless is 'such a fun watch'
00:30
Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows
00:39
Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding
00:39
Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video
00:31
Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida
02:35
Clickbait isn't a 'comprehensive or intriguing' exploration of the modern world
00:31
Geronimo the alpaca led away from farm by police ahead of execution
03:27
How to take a lateral flow test
00:42
Armed Taliban fighters surround Afghan TV news presenter during interview
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
00:59
Taliban appear to hold mock funeral for British and American forces leaving Afghanistan
00:26
Taliban fire guns into the air to celebrate full control of Kabul
00:25
Video appears to show Taliban member suspended from US-supplied helicopter ‘over Kandahar’
00:18
Jacob Rees-Mogg declares love for money as 12-year-old in unearthed interview
00:54
Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge
00:25
Hurricane Ida tears off hospital roof in Louisiana
01:01
Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay
00:48
Ferry runs aground in Ibiza leaving 10-year-old boy seriously injured
00:28
Michael Gove dancing in Aberdeen nightclub
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
00:52
Afghanistan: Rocket attack kills child near Kabul airport, police say
01:12
Hurricane Ida: Homes and cars submerged as storm brings flooding to Mississippi
01:24
Banker complains about six-figure-bonus on live radio
00:28
Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’
00:27
DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate
Live
Watch live as Biden visits fire center in Idaho
Live
Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal
00:00
Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack
01:06
Chris Whitty says benefits of vaccines for children outweigh risks
01:06
Chief medical officers recommend Covid jab for children aged 12 to 15
02:10
Poland worried as Russia and Belarus strengthen ties
01:03
Sturgeon asks UK government for co-operation over second Scottish independence referendum
01:56
Germany's ruling coalition trails in polls two weeks before election
07:19
Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio
02:45
Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment
00:38
Woman kicked down subway station escalator as cops hunt suspect
02:34
Carjacking suspect shoots two police K9s during pursuit
01:05
ISS astronaut captures incredible photos of the glowing edge of Earth
01:03
Boris Johnson refuses to ‘rule out’ winter Covid lockdown
03:22
Iran and watchdog reach deal on monitoring of nuclear programme
03:24
Afghan children face threat of acute malnutrition, UNICEF warns
03:51
Inside the Afghan jail where ex-inmates are now prison guards
00:36
Brawl breaks out at Wireless Festival between security guards and attendees
00:35
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential candidacy
01:29
German leadership hopefuls clash in TV election debate
01:19
North Korea carry out successful long range missile test
02:55
Inside the new UK institute to fight future pandemics
00:34
Smoke billows from Dewsbury fire where police say gas cylinders caused explosion
00:27
Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene
00:52
Fiery crash after driver in stolen car flees from police
03:37
Israel to prosecute pilgrims who faked negative Covid tests as country sees fourth wave
01:00
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month Covid shutdown
01:37
Mum rescues her children from smoking car before it blows up
02:04
Taliban ban women from studying with men
00:28
Woman runs for presidency in heavily conservative Somalia
01:27
Pope meets Orban despite differences on immigration
00:58
Vaccine passports won’t be implemented in England, Sajid Javid says
00:39
Rudy Giuliani impersonates the Queen at 9/11 memorial dinner
00:57
London remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary of attacks
01:11
9/11 anniversary: Biden and former presidents mark occasion in New York
00:26
9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks
00:38
9/11 anniversary: Emotional moment family member breaks down while paying tribute
00:23
Moment US flag is unfurled at Pentagon to mark 9/11 anniversary
00:36
George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial
01:18
US national anthem played at Windsor Castle on 9/11 anniversary
00:00
Watch live as President Biden lays a wreath at the Pennsylvania Flight 93 memorial
00:46
Trump calls Biden a ‘fool’ over Afghanistan on 9/11 anniversary video message
01:06
9/11 memorial: Presidents Biden, Obama and Clinton arrive at Ground Zero
00:00
Watch live as 9/11 memorial ceremony held in Pennsylvania to remember those killed on hijacked Flight 93
01:05
9/11: Joe Biden calls for unity on 20th anniversary of attacks
01:14
Woman throws chair at council meeting over planning dispute
01:31
Pelosi tells Republicans to 'take back' party from 'extreme right'
02:44
Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on
00:44
Schoolteacher jumps into car rolling towards students
18:30
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:59
YouTuber accidentally uploads video forcing her crying son to pose for thumbnail
00:37
Man fatally shoots 'former gang member' in the head in broad daylight
00:40
Priti Patel confirms Cressida Dick to continue leading Met Police until 2024
01:32
Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after rape charges
00:47
Bike thief stopped by driver as owner chases him down the street
00:20
Man stabs woman with syringe filled with his semen in supermarket attack
00:41
Moped gunman shoots victim on London street
00:27
Jacinda Ardern advises against patients and hospital visitors having sex
01:40
Kate Garraway gives emotional speech after NTA win
02:34
Biden hits out at Governors for ‘undermining’ efforts to beat Covid
00:27
Thousands join Swiss protest against vaccine mandates
00:33
Police officer borrows cyclist’s ride to arrest suspected wife-beater
00:00
Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Delta variant and vaccines
01:34
Department of Justice files lawsuit against Texas over restrictive abortion law
00:00
Watch live as Attorney General announces action against Texas abortion law
01:38
‘Will you stop lying!’: Norfolk town council meeting descends into chaos
00:50
Police officer jumps backwards over wall to avoid suspected drink driver
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing ahead of Biden speech
01:59
Kim Leadbeater pays tribute to sister Jo Cox in maiden Commons speech
00:58
EU says Taliban broke promises to form ‘inclusive’ interim cabinet
09:14
20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11
01:49
Paul Gambaccini erupts during BBC interview after demanding Met chief is fired
00:34
9/11 survivor thought terror attack was a kitchen fire
01:23
Police officer borrows bike to chase suspected domestic abuser
00:48
Man detained by police after hostage situation at Bristol petrol station
00:30
Australian public health chief says Covid contact tracing is part of 'New World Order'
00:47
Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base
01:31
9/11 anniversary: Lessons learned from attack still taught in schools
01:37
British 9/11 survivor recounts escape from World Trade Centre
00:53
Helen Whately ‘doesn’t know’ if Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent
00:23
Thieves break out in dance mid-robbery before fleeing with over £1k worth of of goods
01:36
Shang-Chi actor unveils previous role as stock photo model
02:44
AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion
00:39
FBI releases new footage of pipe bomb suspect near DNC headquarters day before Capitol riot
00:40
MPs vote in favour of Boris Johnson’s manifesto-busting tax rise plans
00:30
Afghan protesters flee as Taliban fire guns in Kabul
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:56
Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history
00:00
Watch live as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's controversial social care reforms
01:10
Syria: Child rescued from destroyed building after shelling in Idlib
02:58
Channel crossings: Suspected migrants escorted into Dover by Border Force agents
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions
01:30
Robert E. Lee: Statue of Confederate leader removed in Virginia
01:08
Taliban lock women in basement to stop them from protesting
01:08
British soldier speaks of harrowing scenes at Kabul Airport
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference
00:56
'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks
00:27
Geronimo the alpaca’s ‘legacy will live on for all animals’, says owner
04:00
‘We don’t want the terrorists to win’: Bataclan hostage speaks ahead of Paris trial
Live
Watch live as Biden visits fire center in Idaho
Live
Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal
00:00
Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack
00:27
Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
00:26
9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks
00:36
George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial
02:44
Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on
01:31
Pelosi tells Republicans to 'take back' party from 'extreme right'
00:44
Schoolteacher jumps into car rolling towards students
09:14
20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11
03:37
9/11: What bystanders saw
00:20
'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop
02:34
Biden hits out at Governors for ‘undermining’ efforts to beat Covid
01:34
Department of Justice files lawsuit against Texas over restrictive abortion law
00:00
Watch live as Attorney General announces action against Texas abortion law
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing ahead of Biden speech
02:44
AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:56
Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history
00:56
'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference
02:01
Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens
01:31
Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida
00:58
Rape and incest victims have ‘at least’ six weeks to get abortion, Texas governor says
01:07
Delta variant drives 300% increase in US Covid cases from Labor Day last year
00:49
Caitlyn Jenner 'supports' Texas decision on abortion law
01:41
President Biden arrives in New Jersey to tour Storm Ida damage
00:00
Watch live as Biden tours storm damage in New York and New Jersey
00:43
Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park
00:51
Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse
00:23
Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning
00:41
Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole
03:53
Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead
00:42
Biden goes door to door in flood-hit Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’
00:29
Blinken walks away from questions on stranded Americans in Kabul
00:45
Central Florida first responders return after Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
00:37
Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding
00:00
Watch live as Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage
01:32
At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east
00:36
Jen Psaki snaps at male reporter over abortion rights
00:26
Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey
00:42
Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:30
New York Governor questions ‘intelligence failures’ after nine killed in New York floods
00:29
Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city
00:15
Swat team arrive at North Carolina school after student killed in shooting as manhunt underway
00:30
Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows
01:26
White House says Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates constitutional rights’
00:42
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:44
Pentagon denies abandoning military service dogs in Afghanistan
00:31
Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida
01:14
‘Fists are flying’: Fight breaks out at Florida school over mask mandate
00:39
Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video
00:39
Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding
01:21
White House defends Biden after apparently glancing at watch during ceremony for fallen troops
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:38
Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment in alleged murder-suicide
01:01
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal an 'extraordinary success' as he defends evacuation mission
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan
02:20
California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns
00:39
California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack
00:18
Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage
00:28
Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’
00:26
Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission
00:31
Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage
00:57
Hurricane Ida: 'Be prepared' for 'very dangerous' storm, warns Biden
01:03
‘It’s easy to play a backseat’: Psaki clashes with journalist over Afghanistan question
01:36
US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation
00:27
Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in first interview
01:40
Taliban has access to $85 billion US weapons, Republican congressman warns
02:49
Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing after Kabul attacks
00:53
Biden holds moment of silence for fallen US service members after Kabul attack
00:29
Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul
00:00
Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members
00:47
12 US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing, Pentagon confirm
00:00
Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60
01:36
American citizens still awaiting airlift from Kabul after suspected suicide bombing
01:09
Texas father strips in school board meeting in support of mask mandates
02:15
Louisiana police officer brutally beats black man with flashlight 18 times
01:22
White House condemns reports billionaire selling $6,500 flights out of Afghanistan
00:33
'Very real possibility’ of ISIS-K attack on Kabul, says US Secretary of State
00:00
Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Antony Blinken holds briefing on Afghanistan
00:00
Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Afghanistan after virtual G7 meeting
01:21
Biden has ‘contingency plan’ if Afghanistan evacuation misses 31 August deadline
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:38
Rudy Giuliani disgusts onlookers by shaving while eating at JFK airport restaurant
01:13
‘No possible way’ every American evacuated from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 deadline, says McCarthy
00:00
Watch live as McCarthy speaks about Afghanistan after classified briefing
00:50
Americans are ‘not stranded’ in Afghanistan, White House insists
00:00
Watch live as Ned Price holds State Department briefing
01:07
White House says President to decide troop withdrawal deadline, not Taliban
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden makes statement on coronavirus vaccines
01:43
Cuomo suggests allegations behind exit ‘undermine justice system’ in farewell address
01:02
Pentagon admits it has no idea how much US military equipment Taliban have seized
00:49
Taliban warns there will be 'consequences' if Biden delays withdrawal of US troops
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
04:50
What's going on with Dogecoin?
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
04:08
What you need to know about the coronavirus variants
04:05
How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
04:56
Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?
12:45
Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget
03:45
What can we expect from the 2021 budget?
08:18
What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?
07:01
The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?
07:28
Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline
07:02
On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive
06:58
What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?
18:36
President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA
05:18
The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history
04:50
I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing
03:23
Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest
04:17
What will travel be like post Brexit?
06:52
I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?
05:44
The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency
01:46
Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign
07:07
After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
01:21
Leeds vs. Liverpool: Bielsa admits Klopp was tactically better
01:14
Raducanu US Open: ’Strength of women’s tennis best it’s been’, Cowan says
00:22
Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win
00:36
‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return
00:34
Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball
00:47
Emma Raducanu’s home tennis club celebrate US Open victory
01:18
Emma Raducanu ‘dreamed’ of winning Grand Slam title since she was a girl
00:35
Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win
00:32
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match
01:30
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez to play first all-teen US Open final since 1999
01:36
Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says
01:01
Duchess of Cambridge sends support to Raducanu ahead of US Open final
02:14
Steve Bruce says ‘unbelieve’ Ronaldo must be stopped at Old Trafford
01:25
Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview
01:38
Cristiano Ronaldo to feature against Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms
00:53
Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final
00:59
England v India: Fifth test match cancelled over visitors’ Covid concerns
00:42
'I am here to win': Ronaldo confident ahead of Manchester United return
00:32
Emma Raducanu’s former coach talks tennis star’s ‘special’ quality
00:44
Emma Raducanu says reaching US Open final is ‘crazy'
00:33
Emma Raducanu's headteacher praises 'hard working' tennis star after US Open run
00:53
Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained
00:50
Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier
00:37
Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast
00:51
Southgate defends not using any substitutes during England's World Cup qualifier against Poland
00:00
Watch live as Rio Ferdinand gives evidence to parliament about online abuse
00:52
Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic
00:42
Man devours entire jar of mayonnaise during annual college football game
00:54
Paralympic medallist deemed 'too tall' for Olympic competition
00:55
‘Incredible journey’: F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move
01:00
F1’s George Russell to partner with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022
01:00
Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery
00:54
Emma Raducanu eases into US Open 2021 quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers
01:00
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin rejects idea for World Cup every two years
01:01
Tom Brady reveals he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl boat party
00:31
College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’
00:22
Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes
02:05
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez takes US Open by storm
01:05
NBA star Luka Doncic dedicates two basketball courts to Slovenian hometown
00:43
US Open: World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out after shock third round defeat
02:34
England manager Southgate vows to ‘keep fighting’ racism but admits battle will 'take time’
00:57
US Open: Britain’s teen Emma Raducanu continues rampage with emphatic win
00:54
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United fans queue for ‘hours’ to buy superstar’s new shirt
01:21
US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat
01:30
Paul Millsap: Brooklyn Nets To Sign Former NBA All-Star
01:06
Kick it Out chief criticises Fifa and Uefa for failure to handle racism
00:54
Emma Raducanu through to US Open third-round after beating Zhang Shuai
01:04
Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players
01:28
Fans protest as entire Iceland FA board resigns after sexual abuse claim
00:34
Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy to be back home' at Man United after £12.8m move
01:03
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shot putter stripped of gold medal for being late
00:32
Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last
00:49
Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history
01:04
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international scoring record
00:31
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘greatest to play the game’, says Man United’s Harry Maguire
01:33
Oman train ahead of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan
00:55
Real Madrid fans react to failed Kylian Mbappé signing
00:53
Jake Paul reveals retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle
01:20
Lakers’ Rondo says ‘wisdom is key to winning a championship' after re-signing
01:30
US Open: Naomi Osaka advances with first-round win over Marie Bouzková
02:03
Premier League clubs complete big deals in final hours of transfer deadline day
00:38
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract
00:38
Man United announce Cristiano Ronaldo return with spine-tingling video
01:03
Paralympics: Phoebe Paterson Pine speaks of mental health battle on route to gold
00:35
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot wait’ to play for Man United at Old Trafford again
01:14
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory
03:33
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in
01:46
'Perfect deal for all involved', says Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man Utd
01:03
Lionel Messi trains ahead of first appearance with PSG
01:53
Manchester City unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
01:08
Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as Man City pull out of deal
01:20
Paralympics powerlifter says getting to Tokyo was his ‘medal’ after proving doctors wrong
00:29
Man City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after being charged with rape
00:52
Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault
00:58
Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw
01:17
Serena Williams withdraws from the US Open after 'torn hamstring'
02:11
Belgium GP lap preview as Hamilton and Verstappen’s F1 Championship battle kicks back off
01:06
Lionel Messi set to make his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims
00:49
Arteta feels Aubameyang will be boosted by fans after Arsenal thrash West Brom
01:05
Premier League clubs will not release players for matches in red-list countries
01:26
Harry Kane confirms he is 'staying at Tottenham' this season
00:25
Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth
01:30
Tony Hawk sells limited-edition $500 skateboards infused with his blood
00:45
Playboy model bids $600,000 for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief
01:35
FIFA president hails ‘great victory’ as $201m compensation returned to governing bodies
01:23
Nice v Marseille derby descends into chaos as fans throw bottles at players before storming pitch
01:41
Netflix release trailer for new Michael Schumacher documentary 30-years after F1 debut
00:18
Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering
00:47
Paralympic GB’s Sarah Storey says she wants 'best version of me’ at Tokyo games
00:55
Real Madrid make £137 million bid for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé
02:57
Channel 4 share ‘Super Human’ Paralympic 2020 trailer
01:16
Bayern Munich squad drink beer and wear lederhosen in team photo
01:22
Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands
00:44
Afghanistan: Refugee Paralympic Team send message of ‘hope’
01:04
Boris Johnson wishes ParalympicsGB team good luck ahead of Tokyo Games
03:06
Biden celebrates 2020 WNBA champs at White House
00:26
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Jets soar through sky to mark opening day
01:25
Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘just needed some direction’ after striker becomes West Ham’s top scorer
00:36
Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘different class’ after West Ham beat Leicester
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:18
Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal
01:40
EA not involved in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake
01:01
Physics-based platformer Struggling gets console launch trailer
00:30
Lost in Random launch trailer shows off stylish graphics
02:09
Tales of Arise already most popular release in franchise on Steam
01:31
Tuesday Morning is a new melee fighting game for PlayStation
01:46
Apex Legends gets Evolution Collection event trailer
02:36
Action RPG Asterigos announced with official PlayStation trailer
03:02
Latest Deathloop trailer delves into the story
01:09
Gran Turismo 7 will require a constant internet connection
00:50
Ben Affleck protects Jennifer Lopez from overzealous fan at Venice Airport
00:47
Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly argue on VMA red carpet
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
03:02
MTV VMAs 2021: Best moments from music awards show
01:42
Hawkeye: First trailer for Christmas-themed Marvel show
02:04
Rainbow Six Extraction trailer unveils more operators
01:36
New FIFA 22 trailer shows off improved Pro Clubs
01:02
Hot Wheels Unleashed has extensive livery editor
02:00
Ultra Age gameplay launch trailer releases
01:40
Warface gets Heist Season on PS4 and Xbox One
01:40
New Valorant Spectrum bundle is most expensive yet
01:08
Call of Duty Vanguard upsets fans ahead of launch
00:24
Cyndi Lauper demands 'fundamental rights' for women during VMAs speech
01:04
Paris Hilton reveals she is getting married in a few weeks
00:12
Britney Spears shows off engagement ring from boyfriend Sam Ashgari
01:08
Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric in posthumous art display
01:04
Lana Del Rey ‘requires privacy’ as she announces the deactivation of her social media accounts
01:08
Trains drops into quarry for Mission: Impossible filming while Tom Cruise watches in helicopter
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:44
Prince Philip: Royal family remembers the Prince of Edimburgh with BBC film
00:29
Wallace and Gromit: Bronze statue of iconic duo unveiled in Preston by creator Nick Park
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
01:00
Latest Halo Infinite multiplayer preview starts month
01:03
Next-gen editions of Grand Theft Auto V delayed to 2022
01:52
New GhostWire: Tokyo trailer at unveiled PlayStation Showcase
01:04
Daniel Craig used to ‘lock himself in’ to deal with James Bond fame
01:33
Star Citizen developer forced to add disclaimer after regulator steps in
01:42
Ultimate Chicken Horse gets new content in Hippo-Party-Plus Update
03:15
In Sound Mind gameplay trailer shows off horror elements
02:14
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gets first gameplay trailer
01:16
Kings of Leon are sending an NFT into space for charity
00:39
Tom Cruise parachutes out of helicopter as he films Mission: Impossible 7 in the Lake District
02:33
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy story trailer features Cosmo the Spacedog
00:44
Wolverine: Insomniac reveal trailer for new game
01:22
Drew Barrymore reveals Britney Spears sent ‘smoke signals’
01:38
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Venom features in first look trailer
01:06
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake: PlayStation reveal first trailer at showcase
01:53
Jessica Chastain reacts to viral slow-motion red carpet video with Oscar Isaac
01:42
Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield denies involvement with new film
05:27
Reading Festival 2021: Drone footage captures the aftermath of the music festival
01:21
The moment Arlo Parks was announced as Mercury Prize 2021 winner
01:16
'Justin Bieber: Our World' documentary coming to Amazon Prime
01:30
Triple H: WWE legend recovering after suffering ‘cardiac event'
01:18
Diana: The Musical: First trailer for Broadway show on Netflix
01:10
Cult classic Little Big Adventure is getting a reboot
00:28
Super Monkey Ball has playable Sega consoles
00:30
MechWarrior returns to PlayStation after nearly 25 years
00:52
'I can barely hold a drumstick': Phil Collins fans concerned after BBC interview
01:02
Bugsnax developer switching to permanent four day work week
01:00
Rainbow Six Siege’s Crystal Guard battle pass is now available
01:41
Forza Horizon 5 has a staggering 400+ cars already
01:15
Riverdale cast calls for release of producer's father by Nicaragua government
00:41
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina to star in own Netflix show
06:42
Far Cry 6 overview trailer includes never-before-seen gameplay and story details
01:06
Woman makes life-size Jason Derulo cake
02:07
Fallout 76 update lets players build their own worlds
01:12
Morgan Freeman to face Al Pacino in film noir, Sniff
02:52
The Matrix Resurrections: First trailer released for sci-fi sequel
01:11
Destiny franchise expanding into movies and TV show says Bungie job listing
01:59
Star Trek: Picard: John De Lancie returns as Q in season two trailer
01:37
William Shatner’s SNL skit disappointed Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s family
00:33
Jennifer Aniston was ‘incredibly nurturing’ when filming Friends, says Reese Witherspoon
00:56
Janet Jackson releases teaser for new documentary
01:55
NBA 2K22 City trailer features surprisingly little basketball
01:43
The Sopranos creator David Chase interested in second prequel film
04:31
Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer highlights the importance of music
00:53
Nutritionist suggests people should be eating 500 calories a day on This Morning
01:27
Rylan Clark-Neal's Ready Steady Cook reboot gets the chop
02:36
Nintendo Switch getting first Big Brain Academy game in 14 years
01:59
Record breaking retro game sales allegedly a scam
00:23
Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas
01:30
Microsoft Flight Simulator improves visuals for multiple countries
01:17
Call of Duty: Warzone making over $5 million every day
01:27
Witcher: Ronin manga fully funded through Kickstarter
01:03
China’s Weibo suspending K-pop fan accounts
01:52
Ed Sheeran donates £10,000 to his teenage idols' charity appeal
00:33
Olly Murs stops mid-show to help collapsed woman
01:03
Monica Lewinsky says Bill Clinton ‘should want to apologise’
00:51
Pokémon & Oreos collaboration will make you a cookie collector
01:03
Don't Look Up: Trailer for new Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comedy
01:21
Blizzard removing potentially offensive jokes from World of Warcraft
02:54
Call of Duty : Vanguard multiplayer trailer promises 20 maps
00:15
The Matrix Resurrections: First look at sci-fi sequel ahead of trailer launch
01:29
Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton group chat to avoid ‘awkward situation’
01:23
Hell Let Loose launches early next month for PS5 and Xbox Series X
00:53
Dead by Daylight welcomes Hellraiser’s Pinhead
01:07
Alan Wake Remastered will see Xbox 360 classic finally debut on PlayStation
01:01
NBA star and 2K charity refurbish basketball courts in Slovenia
00:47
Britney Spears: Father files to end singer’s conservatorship
01:46
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Watch trailer for new Clinton and Lewinsky drama
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
03:57
Proximity speedflying: Man filmed paragliding inches above snow
00:39
Crowd break cat's terrifying fall from stadium upper deck with American flag
00:42
‘It could take days’ to capture five zebras running around Maryland
00:59
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
01:21
'You bloody fool': Duck imitates human speech
00:43
Joyful Asian elephant rolls around mud bath on sunny day
00:53
Tusked elephant shows its strength by pulling down entire tree
00:53
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use different surname for school return
00:30
McDonald's to launch new vegan McPlant burger made from Beyond Meat
00:44
North West mocks Kim Kardashian for way she speaks on Instagram stories
01:03
Jeff Bezos reportedly funds anti-aging tech to increase life by 50 years
01:58
Scuba-diving couple get married surrounded by sharks in underwater tropical tank
00:58
Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons
01:02
60% of people feel it costs too much to be healthy
00:59
TikTok surpasses YouTube’s average watch time in the US
00:29
Dog owner pranks sleeping pup with rubber ducks
00:49
Goal poaching pooch scores ‘header’ in Chile
00:25
‘French Spider-Man’ climbs Paris tower to protest against Covid health pass
00:57
Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early
01:14
Man performs incredible array of basketball trick shots
01:01
Double amputee training for Ironman triathlon ‘loves proving people wrong’
01:00
Simple stretches that can relieve back pain
01:30
Amazon reportedly set to release line of TVs in the US this year
01:14
Five tips for reducing or limiting your caffeine consumption
00:21
‘Thank you, have a nice day’: Polite delivery robot thanks man for helping it out of ditch
00:41
French bulldog gets pampered with full spa treatment
01:58
Man surprises girlfriend with wedding proposal at Gatwick Airport
00:46
'Endless' gaggle of geese cross road and block traffic
02:00
'Viking warriors’ fight in reenactment of historical battle at UK bronze age site
01:42
Avocados may have surprising impact on women's belly fat
01:29
Girls experience 'devastating' drop in happiness, research finds
00:41
Baby rhino calf explores enclosure for first time at zoo
00:15
Chihuahua chases baby deer around back yard
00:24
Family find bird trapped in wall after investigating strange sounds
00:23
Blue meteor streaks over Jersey skies
03:00
Man slacklines across a ridge in Utah in breathtaking footage
00:25
Woman screamed so loud at spider that five police officers turned up at house
00:51
Prince Charles aide steps down amid probe into Saudi tycoon honours claims
02:29
Slice of fun: World Custard Pie Championship returns to English town
01:00
Pilot sets spectacular world record by flying plane through tunnel in daring stunt
01:38
High heels sprint race for both men and women takes place in Russia
03:11
29-year-old bat living dream life after fleeing research lab
00:39
Bird perfectly mimics crying baby
00:54
Elephant herd close to ending mysterious 18-month journey
01:25
Gorilla turns 55 years old at zoo to become third-oldest in the world
01:43
‘Smart shirt’ that can monitor your heart rate developed by researchers
00:51
Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother
01:26
Violent video games continue to be the norm, study finds
00:54
Buffalo herd flings lion into the air as they rescue bull from pride attack
01:08
Pulsating parasite removed from stray cat’s neck by ‘hero’ vets
01:58
Nasa recruiting applicants for year-long simulated Mars mission
00:27
James Dyson says he doesn’t expect his products to have ‘low end’ prices in future
00:26
James Dyson pulls handful of hair out of pocket for product demonstration
01:30
Streamers boycott Twitch over 'lack of action’ against ‘hate raids’
01:06
Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car
01:00
Justin Bieber launches fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims
00:27
Family of ducks ushered out of university library after waddling in
01:33
Baby gorilla ‘opens’ presents on first birthday at San Diego Zoo
01:06
Jennifer Hudson shares five beauty tips she swears by
00:57
Barking mad: Couple launches taxi service exclusively for animals
01:20
Royal fans visit Princess Diana statue to mark 24th anniversary of her death
00:14
Danish school students give nervous new starters heartwarming ‘rockstar welcome’
00:52
Daughter who hadn't seen her mother in 18 months dresses up as waitress to surprise her
01:07
Pet dogs can predict their owner’s epileptic seizures, new research finds
01:10
Dermatologists issue warning against ‘damaging’ TikTok skincare trends
01:02
Ten-year-old girl beats adults to national strongwoman crown
03:17
Bill Gates shares four tips on how to be successful
00:21
Say cheese: Horse flashes toothy smile for 9-year-old girl
00:18
Snoring British bulldog falls off table after sleeping precariously on edge
00:08
Ostrich named Killer chases man in hilarious video
00:08
Woman caught dancing for an audience of cows
00:45
First pet Paralympics welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes for inclusive Games
01:01
Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay
01:00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘don’t regret' Royal Family split
00:57
Sharks feast on deer carcass in New Zealand
01:30
Scientists discover ancient fossil of four-legged whale discovered in Egypt
01:25
San Diego Zoo: Meet Justin, the ‘brave’ baby rhino befriending buffaloes and gazelles
01:59
Five things you probably didn't know about manatees
01:33
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen creates at-home gin bar in garden shed
01:12
Mantis shrimp ‘bullet’ punch mimicked by Harvard robot
01:09
Seven most remarkable dogs of the last decade
02:25
Stepfather adopts 18-year-old stepson in emotional birthday surprise
00:30
Mum shares simple trick for feeding ‘fussy eaters’
01:18
Trapped hedgehog rescued from drain in 'unusual' operation
01:17
Eating hot dogs could shave 36-minutes of your life off, study finds
03:17
Owners celebrate International Dog Day with puppy yoga
00:39
Shocking moment two paragliders collide in mid-air
00:45
Indian train driver forced to slow down due to elephants on the track
01:35
Florida man filmed hitting alligator with giant lawn mower
00:50
Coyote pup rescued after jumping into San Francisco Bay
01:58
Husband's prank on pregnant, hungry wife backfires during 'food review' challenge
01:10
The top 10 safest airlines to travel with revealed
01:16
Cryptocurrency hacker who stole $610m has retured it all and been offered security job
01:28
Adorable baby tries to use picture of dip to add flavour to crisps
01:06
More men love reading romantic books in summer than women, study finds
03:16
Adorable penguins can’t wait to be weighed on a special scale
03:14
Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes
01:25
Baby Indian rhino explores her new exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
00:30
Mother films terrifying moment shark swims close to daughter on bodyboard
01:30