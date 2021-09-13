Video footage shows Hurricane Larry causing blistering winds which led to landfall in Canada, as the category 1 hurricane hit Newfoundland in the past midnight on Saturday, September 11.

The hurricane hammered the eastern side of Newfoundland island with ferocious 130 km/h winds with power outages being reported across the island including St. John's, Mount Pearl, Whitbourne, and the Burin Peninsula.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the City of St. John’s were asking the public to remain off the roads to minimize any risk to public safety due to downed power lines and debris.