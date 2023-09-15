North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Lee ahead of Atlantic pass-by

States along the Atlantic are working to prepare for Hurricane Lee.

North Carolina Department of Transportation shared video of crews working to “fortify protective dunes” along Highway 12. The area is expecting possible tidal effects until Saturday.

Further north, New England states and coastal Canada are also bracing for the storm. On Friday, 15 September, both Massachusetts and Maine declared a state of emergency. This is Maine’s first time issuing a hurricane watch in 15 years.

Lee was downgraded to a Category 1 but it is still expected to be a “large and dangerous storm” this weekend, forecasters warned.