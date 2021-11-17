Millions of red crabs have been spotted making their yearly migration to the Australian ocean to breed on Christmas Island.

Locals and tourists alike in Western Australia have witnessed over 50 million of the colourful crustaceans turn the state red, swarming over roads, bridges, rocks and streams to reach their destination.

Parks Australia shared footage of the creatures on the move, joking that they are “raving” all over the island.

“Red crab migration season means crabs are raving all over the island,” they captioned the video on Facebook.

